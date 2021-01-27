Jan 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Good morning, everyone. Apologies for the late start, but we were noticing a reasonable number of people logging in quite late, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to hear the full presentation. So I'm going to hand over shortly to Mr. Paul Ridley-Smith, who is our Chairman, and he's going to take you through a short presentation. And then at the end of that, there will be an opportunity for questions to myself, Kevin Palmer, as CFO; and also in the room with me is David Prentice, our Chief Executive; and Craig Neustroski, our General Manager, Markets.
So Paul, if you would like to...
Paul Marton Ridley-Smith - Trustpower Limited - Chairman of the Board
Yes. Get underway. All right, everybody. Kevin, look, I'm dialing in or Zooming in from Wellington and as the others has given us, they're all based in Tauranga. So just checking here that you're hearing me okay there?
Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Trustpower Ltd Strategic Review Conference Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...