Full Year 2021 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Welcome, everyone, to Trustpower's results announcement for FY '21. As I was saying earlier, not sure if you heard it, hopefully, you've got an hour set aside in your diaries this morning to hopefully listen and ask all sorts of questions. So my name is David Prentice, and I'm Chief Executive. And also with me this morning is Kevin Palmer. We've got a presentation that we'll step through. Hopefully, you've all seen a copy of that already because it's up (inaudible) at the NZX this morning. We'll try and get through this as quickly as possible. We'll try and get through it maybe '20, 25 minutes because we do want to leave as much time as possible at the end for you, of course, to ask questions.



So in terms of what we'll talk about today, look, it's fairly standard. I'll kickstart for the first 10 minutes, give a brief overview of the result, talk a little bit about the strategy and a bit of an update on that and then hand over to Kevin. Kevin will step us through in a lot more detail around the generation, the retail