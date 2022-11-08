Half Year 2023 Manawa Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David Prentice - Manawa Energy Limited - CEO



My name is David Prentice, I'm Chief Executive. I've got Phil Wiltshire here to my left, albeit you shouldn't be able to see us because you can only see the slide presentation. And we'll step through the presentation that we uploaded to the NZX here this morning. (Operator Instructions).



So we'll step through this as quickly as we can because we really do want to leave as much time for questions as we can, but it will probably think about 25 minutes. So briefly on the highlights slide that you can see in front of you there. Starting from the left-hand side, we reported an EBITDAF of $73.4 million, which consisted of almost exactly $70 million EBITDAF from our continuing operations and $3.4 million from our discontinued. Just as a reminder, that was primarily the Trustpower retail contribution, which we had for 1 month in May of this year.



A couple of important points to make here. First of all, if you look at that figure at the top, the 976-gigawatt hours of electricity generated. Now while we have sensed that that has been slightly down on