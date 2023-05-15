Full Year 2023 Manawa Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

David Prentice - Manawa Energy Limited - CEO



Okay. Thank you, I think we'll get started now. I see that there are still people joining us. But as I said earlier, welcome, everyone, to our second final results announcement as Manawa Energy. My name is David Prentice. I'm the Chief Executive. And to my left, your right, is Philip Wiltshire, who is our GM Corporate Services. We'll go to a presentation that we'll step through this morning. Hopefully, as quickly as we can. There's a few slides that we obviously need to get through a lot of information in there, but we obviously do want to leave enough time for prefer to ask a question. So we'll aim to get through this and maybe half an hour to 35 minutes, which should give enough time, as I said, for questions. (Operator Instructions) So without any further ado, we'll get kicked into the presentation. So Phil.



So just as a very much a high level kind of summary, year-end review. As I said, this is our second annual results announcement as Manawa, but it's really our first full year as Manawa Energy. It's been a fascinating, interesting, exciting,