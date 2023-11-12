Half Year 2024 Manawa Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Phil Wiltshire -



Excellent. Thank you very much. I am Phil Wiltshire, Chief Financial Officer at Manawa Energy. And on my right is Clayton Delmarter, who is Manawa's Interim Chief Executive, and many of you will know Clayton from his previous roles at Trustpower and also Tilt.



So getting underway, I will cover off first couple of slides in terms of our financial results for the half year, and then I'll hand over to Clayton to talk more about our strategy, our operations and our development pipeline.



Overall, it was a solid half year financial result on the back of strong hydro generation volumes with our EBITDAF from continuing operations at just shy of $78 million