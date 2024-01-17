Jan 17, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Justus Hammer

Mad Paws Holding Limited - CEO

* Graham Mason

Mad Paws Holding Limited - CFO



Justus Hammer Mad Paws Holding Limited-CEO



All right, I think we are good to start and thanks again for joining us for the Q2 FY24 results presentation. We're going to go through the results a quick presentation on the call today. Graham Mason, the CFO of Mad Paws and myself and co-founder and CEO of the business.



At the end of the presentation, as always, going to have a chance for you to ask questions. So please use the Q&A function on the bottom of your screen if you have any questions and would like to ask them. So let's get right into it.



Mad Paws is Australia's number one pet services ecosystem, particularly if you look at it from a product and services perspective, we run Australia's number one pet services marketplace now with over 53,000 pet sitters on the site, the life. And we've