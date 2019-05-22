May 22, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our call. I'm Simon Mander, Metroglass CEO; and with me is our CFO, John Fraser-Mackenzie. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the company's results for the full year to the 31st March 2019. We'll then turn to a Q&A at the end of the call.



Now we'll now start our presentation on Slide 1. During the 2019 financial year, the company has been focused on its strategy to improve execution, deliver financial performance from the investments we've have made in additional production capacity and to leverage our strong market position. We've made progress across all parts of the business, but our full year result demonstrates that the delivery strategy is different across New Zealand and Australia.



There are 4 primary topics we will focus on today: