Nov 24, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the fiscal year 2020 half year results announcement conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Simon Mander, CEO. Please go ahead.
Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO
Thanks, Melinda. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. Firstly, some introductions. I'm Simon Mander, Metro Glass' CEO; and with me is our CFO, John Fraser-Mackenzie. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of Metro Performance Glass results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2019, then we'll turn to Q&A at the end of the call.
We'll now start on Slide 2. In the first 6 months of FY '20, the company is focused on its strategy to ensure we remain focused on our key customers, are resilient in a range of market conditions and build a base for improved financial performance into the future. There are 4 primary topics we'll focus on today: firstly, New Zealand performance and local market conditions; secondly,
Interim 2020 Metro Performance Glass Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...