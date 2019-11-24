Nov 24, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Thanks, Melinda. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. Firstly, some introductions. I'm Simon Mander, Metro Glass' CEO; and with me is our CFO, John Fraser-Mackenzie. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of Metro Performance Glass results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2019, then we'll turn to Q&A at the end of the call.



We'll now start on Slide 2. In the first 6 months of FY '20, the company is focused on its strategy to ensure we remain focused on our key customers, are resilient in a range of market conditions and build a base for improved financial performance into the future. There are 4 primary topics we'll focus on today: firstly, New Zealand performance and local market conditions; secondly,