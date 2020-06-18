Jun 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. I'm Simon Mander, Metro Glass' CEO; and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the company's results for the full year to the 31st March, 2020, and the impacts we have seen and are expecting from COVID-19. We'll then turn to Q&A at the end of the call.



The 4 key topics we'll focus on for this call are: New Zealand performance and the changes we've made in the year; the Australian performance, encouraging progress has been made against our turnaround plans; an update on our balance sheet and capital management; and finally, our view on the expected economic outlook post COVID-19 and an associated impairment that we've made to New