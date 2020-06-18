Jun 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FY '20 Full Year Results Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Simon Mander, CEO. Please go ahead.
Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. I'm Simon Mander, Metro Glass' CEO; and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the company's results for the full year to the 31st March, 2020, and the impacts we have seen and are expecting from COVID-19. We'll then turn to Q&A at the end of the call.
The 4 key topics we'll focus on for this call are: New Zealand performance and the changes we've made in the year; the Australian performance, encouraging progress has been made against our turnaround plans; an update on our balance sheet and capital management; and finally, our view on the expected economic outlook post COVID-19 and an associated impairment that we've made to New
Full Year 2020 Metro Performance Glass Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...