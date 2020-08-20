Aug 20, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter Ward Griffiths - Metro Performance Glass Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I think it's just passed 10 o'clock. My name is name is Peter Griffiths. I am the Chair of Metro Performance Glass Limited. And I will be chairing today's meeting. Thank you for joining us today, and we're very pleased to welcome you online. My apologies for not being able to hold this meeting in the face-to-face manner we had originally planned, but I'm sure you know Auckland has moved to Alert Level 3, and this led to us changing our plans and holding a virtual shareholder meeting this year.



Now just in any physical shareholders' meeting, you can vote and ask questions, but in the online format, I will be providing you with further instructions as we progress through the meeting, but if you do encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual meeting online portal guide or alternatively, you can phone the helpline, 0800 220 200. That's 0800 220 200. If you have questions, I'd encourage you to send these through as soon as you can. This will allow us time to collate them