May 20, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Metro Performance Glass Fiscal Year '21 Annual Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Simon Mander. Please go ahead.



Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander., and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass, and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 12 months to the 31st of March 2021. And then at the end of the call, we'll be happy to take any questions you have.



Turning to Slide 2. We've noted our 4 key messages what summarize the year. I'd like to start by recognizing the strength and dedication of our people right across the Metro Glass Group. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for our teams and their resilience has ensured that we've continued to deliver our market-leading products and services to our