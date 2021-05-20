May 20, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Metro Performance Glass Fiscal Year '21 Annual Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Simon Mander. Please go ahead.
Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander., and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass, and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 12 months to the 31st of March 2021. And then at the end of the call, we'll be happy to take any questions you have.
Turning to Slide 2. We've noted our 4 key messages what summarize the year. I'd like to start by recognizing the strength and dedication of our people right across the Metro Glass Group. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for our teams and their resilience has ensured that we've continued to deliver our market-leading products and services to our
Full Year 2021 Metro Performance Glass Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 20, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...