Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass, and with me is Brent Mealings, our CFO. This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the group's results for the first six months to 30th of September 2021, and we'll then be happy to take any questions you may have.



On to Slide 2, we've noted five key messages, which summarized the half. I'd like to start by recognizing that ongoing COVID-19 related disruptions have had a significant impact on the profitability of the business in the half. In spite of this, our teams have continued to deliver our market-leading products and services to our customers. In New Zealand, Metro Glass' financial performance has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19