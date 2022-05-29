May 29, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Metro Performance Glass full year results announcement conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Simon Mander. Please go ahead, sir.
Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO
Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass. And with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we will provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 12 months to the 31st of March 2022, and then we'll be happy to take any questions.
Turning now to Slide 2. we've noted 4 key messages, which summarize the year. I'd just like to start by recognizing the dedication of our people right across the Metroglass Group. The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for our teams. Their resilience has ensured that we've continued to deliver our market-leading products and services to our customers. The COVID-19 Level 4 shutdown during the first half cast a shadow over the financial
Full Year 2022 Metro Performance Glass Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
