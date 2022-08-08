Aug 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter Ward Griffiths - Metro Performance Glass Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



It's just gone 10:00, so I think we will call the room to order and make a start on the meeting. My name is Peter Griffiths. I'm the Chair of the Board of Metro Performance Glass, and I will be chairing the meeting today. We are running a hybrid meeting today. So in addition to the people who are here physically in the room, we also have the opportunity for people to join us online where they should be able to hear us. They should be able to see the presentation. They should be able to vote, and they should be able to ask questions. So from time to time, during the meeting, I will be just checking in with our technical operators to make sure that everything's going okay for our online participants.



All right. So on behalf of the Board and the staff of Metro Glass, I'd like to welcome you here today for the 2022 Annual Meeting. For those of you in the room, just a couple of housekeeping points. In the case of an emergency, there are 2 exits from the building -- or from our room rather, 1 on the side here and 1