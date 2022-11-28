Nov 28, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO
My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass, and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. This morning, we will provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2022, and we'll then be happy to take any questions.
Turning now to Slide 2. We've noted 4 key messages which summarize the year. I'd like to start by noting challenging market conditions faced in the first half, particularly in New Zealand. We've been focused on our customers, recovering of our gross margins and preparing the business for the expected increase in Low E glass production as a result of introduced building code changes. The series of price increases we have introduced are beginning to show in our margins from the second quarter, and we expect this to continue through the second half.
Australian Glass Group delivered on its turnaround plan, achieving a significantly improved performance driven by solid demand and price increases. Our net debt has increased in the first half, primarily driven by an
Half Year 2023 Metro Performance Glass Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
