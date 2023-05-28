May 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass; and with me is our CFO, Brent Mealings. Just firstly, apologies for running a little bit late. We had a few technical issues getting everything connected up this morning.



This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 12 months to the 31st of March '23, and we'll then be happy to take any questions you may have. We'll start on Slide 2, where we have noted our key messages that summarize the year.



Since the start of the calendar year, we have seen a significant improvement in international supply chain performance with shipping rates stepping down progressively as supply and demand for