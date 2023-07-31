Jul 31, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter Ward Griffiths - Metro Performance Glass Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Peter Griffiths. I'm the Chair of Metro Performance Glass, and I will be chairing today's meeting. So on behalf of the Board and the management and the staff of Metroglass, I welcome you here to the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting. We're hosting this meeting through a hybrid format. So shareholders are joining us here in the room in Auckland, but we have also a number of others participating through the virtual meeting platform.



For those of you in the room, just a couple of housekeeping points. If there is some sort of emergency, there will be a siren. There will also be a voice announcement with some instructions. If we need to evacuate the building, the stairs -- there are 2 stair exits, both to our right, one in the far side and one just behind the screen here. And they take us down to the ground floor, 30 floors below. And the bathrooms are also in that area.



For our attendees online, you can vote and ask questions at this meeting. And if you haven