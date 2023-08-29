Full Year 2023 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MMA Offshore 2023 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Ross, Managing Director. Please go ahead, sir.



David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to the 2023 financial year call. My name is David Ross as mentioned, I'm the Managing Director of MMA Offshore. And joining me today on the call is David Cavanagh, the company's CFO; and Tim Muirhead, our company's Secretary and General Counsel.



To outline this morning and recognizing that it's a busy time of year for you all, we intend to keep this morning as concise as possible. I'll begin by working through the slides that we released to the ASX this morning with a focus around the summary of the full year, the balance sheet position at 30 June and the recently announced new revolving debt facility, the group strategy, our diversification progress, the operating leverage in the business, then we'll look at macro view of our key