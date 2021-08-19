Half Year 2021 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Metair Investment Limited Interim Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to our CEO, Riaz; and CFO, Sjoerd, to take us through the presentation.



Riaz Haffejee - Metair Investments Limited - CEO



Great. Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. Apologies for being a few minutes late. We thought we'd give everyone a chance to get on to the call. So we have 115 odd guests onto the call. So welcome to each and everyone of you. Very warm welcome on this Thursday afternoon.



My name is Riaz Haffejee. I'm the CEO of Metair, and I'm joined by our CFO, Sjoerd Douwenga, and we're here to take you through the 2021 interim results presentation. And it is a great pleasure for us to take you through these results. They have been hard fought throughout the first 6 months of this year, and we're proud to represent and present to you record results for Metair.



I just wanted to start off my presentation with a safety message. And as we do as a manufacturing company, it's our prowess. That's what we do. We make things. We