Half Year 2022 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Riaz Haffejee -



Welcome to the 2022 Interim Results Presentation. Today is the 15th of September 2022. Good morning to all of you here today, and good morning to all of you on the webcast. I really appreciate you joining us for our interim results presentation.



Thank you for the people who have joined us in person at the Metair Exhibition held in Smiths Manufacturing. I really appreciate that, a good chance for all of you to see the kind of products we make and what the company is all about and a good chance for you to engage with many of our leaders as well.



Also a very good morning to all of our stakeholders on the call today. Great to have seen many of you already on Tuesday at the launch of our Hesto facility with the President, and I'm sure you'll testify to the fact that it was a great event and a very worthy reason to get the President out to KwaDukuza for that launch.



I will start the presentation with a safety slide. And as many of you have seen in this room, the safety mindset is a very important aspect of anything we do in the manufacturing organization and so safety is a