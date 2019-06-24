Full Year 2019 Metcash Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Jeffery K. Adams - Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. I think we'll get started here. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to those of you here in the room that have braved the weather this morning to join us and to everyone joining us online this morning for the Metcash Financial Year 2019 Results.



We'll follow our normal format this morning with an overview of the group results by myself, some comments on the performance of each of our businesses and some updates on their key initiatives. Brad will then walk through or talk through the financials before handing back to me for the outlook statement, and then we will be opening up for your questions.



Before I start, I would like to introduce some of my leadership team that is here with us this morning: Scott Marshall, the CEO of the Food business. Welcome, Scott. Mark Laidlaw, CEO of IHG; and Rod Pritchard from ALM. They'll be available to help answer questions during the Q&A session. We also have Chris Baddock with us today. Chris is here as a guest and will be joining us in a few weeks' time as the new CEO of