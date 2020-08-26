Metcash Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Robert A. Murray - Metcash Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rob Murray, Chair of the Board of Metcash Limited. On behalf of the Board, management of Metcash, I extend a warm welcome to you to the company's 2020 Annual General Meeting.



As you are aware, in response to government restrictions and the potential health risks arising from the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined to hold this year's AGM virtually. Hence, today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. We very much appreciate your understanding at this challenging time, and thank you for joining our virtual meeting.



As we have a quorum present, I declare the general meeting open.



First, let me introduce your Board of Directors, some of whom are present with me today and others who like you are attending the