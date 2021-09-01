Metcash Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 01, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Robert A. Murray - Metcash Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rob Murray, Chair of the Board of Metcash Limited. On behalf of the Board and management of Metcash Limited, I extend to you a warm welcome to the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



As you are aware, in response to the continued restrictions, uncertainty and health risks arriving from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined to facilitate participation in this year's Annual General Meeting online via the Lumi platform. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes online. We very much appreciate your understanding at this challenging time and for joining us in our meeting virtually today. As we have a quorum present, I declare the general meeting open.



First, let me introduce your Board of Directors, most of whom, like you, are attending the meeting virtually. First, with me here today is Jeff Adams, our Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director; and our