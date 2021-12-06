Half Year 2022 Metcash Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jeffery K. Adams - Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the results presentation for the Metcash Group's first half of FY '22. I hope all of you, your families and your friends are well, as we continue to live and work through these very challenging times.



I am Jeff Adams, the Group CEO of Metcash; and with me this morning is our Group CFO, Alistair Bell. I'll take you through our group results and then hand over to Alistair to go through the financials with you, and then I'll briefly cover the outlook comments in the presentation before we take your questions.



Also with Alistair and myself this morning are the CEOs of our 3 businesses, so: Scott Marshall, the CEO of Food; Chris Baddock, the CEO of liquor; and Annette Welsh, the CEO of IHG, who has finally been