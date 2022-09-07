Metcash Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Peter Alan Birtles - Metcash Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



I'm Peter Birtles, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Metcash and so I'll be running today's meeting, and it's certainly my pleasure on behalf of the Board and the senior management team to welcome you to today's meeting. Those of you who have been in the room for a little while, it was certainly -- it was hot. We're trying to get the temperature down, so please bear with us. I think we've got the air conditioning now on full blast, and hopefully, we're going to be a bit more comfortable.



Before we commence, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land -- which we holds this meeting. Those traditional owners are the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, and I pay my respects to the elders across country past, present and emerging and I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait lsland people who may be here today.



So due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first Annual General Meeting of Metcash that we've been able to hold in person for 3 years. And so we're certainly pleased to