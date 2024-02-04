Feb 04, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Metcash announcement of acquisitions and equity raising conference call.



Doug Jones Metcash Limited-CEO



Thanks very much and good morning, everybody. This is Doug Jones, Group CEO of Metcash. I'm really excited to be sharing some interesting transactions with you this morning. You would have had our ASX release and the slides, and I'm sure you would have studied those. I'm going to make a few opening comments, and I'm going to point you to a few highlights of trying and keep you going by pointing out which slide I'm referring to and then, of course, to opportunity for some questions.



So by way of introduction on slide 7, and these are three very exciting transactions for us today at Metcash, they represents a significant milestone in our company's history. They continue the transformation and towards being a bigger and more resilience, more stronger