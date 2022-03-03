Mar 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Ed Jardim - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Investor & Media Executive
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Good day to our stakeholders on the webcast as well as on the call. Welcome to the Murray & Roberts Half Year Results for the six months leading up to 31 December 2021. Just before I hand over to Henry and Daniel to lead us through the presentation, for those on the webcast and the call, I encourage you to please ask your questions through the duration of the presentation. (Operator Instructions)
With that, I'd like to hand over to Henry Laas, Group CEO, to lead us through the slides. Thank you, Henry.
Henry Johannes Laas - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Chief Executive, MD & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Ed, and ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our results presentation. I really do hope that when we do the full year results towards the end of August this year, that we can do it in person and that we can host you at our corporate office here in Bedfordview. So I really look forward
Mar 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
