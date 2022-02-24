Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Gordon Naylor - Medical Developments International Limited - Chairman



Okay. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to the investor briefing for Medical Developments International's half-year result. So as you're aware, the company did release the results yesterday afternoon, and this is an opportunity for us to add a little bit more color to those results.



So my name is Gordon Naylor. I'm the company Chair; and I'm joined by Brent MacGregor, the company Chief Executive Officer. So I'll make a couple of introductory comments and then pass to Brent. Just on housekeeping, the presentation is being recorded for those investors who are unable to join the live call this morning.



So just by way of introduction, although trading conditions have continued to be challenging and the sale numbers are off a low base, I do think that MVP has had an impressive half year. Brent will take you through the detail. But sales growth has been strong across all our primary franchises, especially notable in our core European Penthrox growth corridor despite the heavy COVID measures taken during the European