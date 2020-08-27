Full Year 2020 Midway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Anthony R. Price - Midway Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Midway presentation this afternoon. You'll have seen the ASX announcements that we issued this morning, and I don't intend to go through those verbatim. However, I would like to touch on some key points that are in that presentation.



The last 12 months has obviously been extremely difficult time for Midway and its shareholders. The major issue that we've faced is challenging global market conditions, and that's obviously impacted on our financial performance. We really sort of have had to weather a triple whammy in some respects. Middle of 2019, we saw the resilient pulp producers oversupply the markets, which has subsequently been addressed. We had to face the U.S.-China trade wars, which had the impact on packaging and other products