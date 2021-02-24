Half Year 2021 Midway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to join the Midway's teleconference in terms of our half year results for FY '21. You will have all read the ASX announcement and seen the analyst presentation. So what I'll do is make some remarks about that, and then both Ashley and I would be happy to take any questions.



The Board and management team are pleased with the improved company performance for the first half of the FY '21 financial year. The last 12 to 18 months has been one of the toughest operating environments I've certainly experienced in the industry, but we've got some very positive signs and things are certainly on the up. As you'll appreciate, it's required significant amount of energy and effort from the management team to navigate