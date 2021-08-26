Full Year 2021 Midway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Midway Limited FY Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tony Price, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Anthony R. Price -



Well, thank you for joining us for the Midway FY '21 Financial Results. While it's been another challenging year for Midway, I'm pleased to report that we're seeing a number of positive signs of recovery, and they've sort of come into place through the end of the FY '21 period.



The highlight of the results from me are sales revenue, which are up 8.7% to $280 million, which has been largely driven by increased demand from China and Japan as are recovered from the impact of COVID-19. The underlying EBITDA was up 5.8% to $14.6 million. And I should point out that a vessel that was included in FY '21 was not low before the 30th of June, therefore, that vessel has slipped into FY '22.



And during the year -- this financial year, we doubled our operating cash flow to $22 million. That was on