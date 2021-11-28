Midway Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Gregory Henry McCormack - Midway Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. Today is -- let's start the Midway Annual General Meeting provided we got everybody -- everybody's been able to get into the meeting okay?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes, Greg, we do. We have 24 attendees and a full panel. Yes, we do.



Gregory Henry McCormack - Midway Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Great. Okay. Thank you very much. Well, I'll declare the meeting open. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Midway's 2021 Annual General Meeting. I'm Greg McCormack, the Chair of Midway. We have a quorum present and so I now declare the meeting to be open. On procedural matters, I remind you that this is a meeting of shareholders so only Midway shareholders or their appointed proxies or representatives are eligible to ask questions. Voting on all resolutions at today's meeting will be conducted by way of a poll conducted online via the Lumi AGM application. You will need the link provided in the notice of meeting and