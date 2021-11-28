Nov 28, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Gregory Henry McCormack - Midway Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, everybody. Today is -- let's start the Midway Annual General Meeting provided we got everybody -- everybody's been able to get into the meeting okay?
Unidentified Company Representative -
Yes, Greg, we do. We have 24 attendees and a full panel. Yes, we do.
Gregory Henry McCormack - Midway Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Great. Okay. Thank you very much. Well, I'll declare the meeting open. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Midway's 2021 Annual General Meeting. I'm Greg McCormack, the Chair of Midway. We have a quorum present and so I now declare the meeting to be open. On procedural matters, I remind you that this is a meeting of shareholders so only Midway shareholders or their appointed proxies or representatives are eligible to ask questions. Voting on all resolutions at today's meeting will be conducted by way of a poll conducted online via the Lumi AGM application. You will need the link provided in the notice of meeting and
Midway Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 28, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...