May 12, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Robert Hadler -



Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you can all hear me. I'm Robert Hadler, IR Adviser, Midway. Thanks for tuning into the plantation and state update. I've got Tony Mckenna, the Managing Director; and the acting CFO, Michael McKenzie. They'll do a presentation, a quick run-through of the key points of the presentation that was launched with the ASX earlier today, and then they'll take Q&A.



To facilitate Q&A, at the bottom of your screens, there is a Q&A button. If you take your questions into that, I'll read them out and Tony and Michael will do their best to answer them at the end of the presentation.



Okay. Everything is right. So I'll now hand over to Tony Mckenna.



Anthony Mckenna - Midway Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rob, and welcome, everyone, and thank you very much for your interest in our company, Midway Limited. As Rob said, I'm Tony Mckenna, I'm joined by our acting CFO, Michael McKenzie, this afternoon. So I'll take you through our presentation quickly and then open it up for questions at the end. So