Full Year 2022 Midway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Anthony Mckenna - Midway Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. Welcome, and thank you for attending today's Midway Analyst and Investor Call on our FY '22 Financial Results. I'm Tony Mckenna, CEO and MD of Midway Limited. And I'm joined today by Michael McKenzie, who was appointed Chief Financial Officer on the 1st of July. We are recording today's session so we can put a transcript on the website.



Despite the disappointing financial result, there's an inspiring challenge before us to restore profitability, establish Midway as a leader in the emerging carbon offset industry and to maximize shareholder value. We are taking positive action to manage the adverse factors affecting our performance due to a difficult global environment and unexpected domestic industry issues. We've announced a strategic review and on the Permian Midway is not the natural owner of large forestry assets, executed contracts for the sale of our Victorian plantation estate.



I will now take you through the key takeouts from the analyst and investor presentation launched with the ASX this morning. Michael