Midway Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Gordon Richard Davis - Midway Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Midway's 2022 Annual General Meeting. I'm Gordon Davis, Chair of Midway. I'm joined on the table here on my left with Leanne Heywood, Director; on my right, Tony Mckenna, CEO and Managing Director; and far right, Kellie Benda. Both Leanne and Kellie are up for reelection at this meeting. And so [they'll have their] say later on. In the room, other directors are Tom Keene and Nils Gunnersen. And online, Tom Gunnersen and Greg McCormack. So I now declare the meeting open as we have a quorum.



The procedural pieces which we have to go through. Voting on all resolutions at today's meeting will be conducted by way of poll conducted online. You will need the link provided in the Notice of Meeting and your shareholder details to vote in the poll. The poll is now open, and you can vote at any time if you wish.



At the end of today's meeting, you will be given time to vote, if you wish. The results of the poll will be notified to the ASX following the meeting. As we deal