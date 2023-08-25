Full Year 2023 Maxiparts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you. And thank you everyone for making the time to dial into the call. I'll start on the financial highlights slide, so slide three of the investor presentation deck.



So look, it's pleasing to present a strong set of financials for our full-year result. We've outlined there the declared dividend of $0.322 cents, which returns us to being a consistent, fully frank dividend payer and an increasing dividend payer over the last three cycles. It's also pleasing to see the EPS growth generated by the business, a 29.5% year-on-year EPS growth from the continued operations.



A strong sales performance for the year, so the first time the MaxiPARTS business has exceeded $200 million worth of revenue, which was a 28.1% increase year-on-year. And we have seen a