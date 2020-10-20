Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Miles L. Hampton - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Miles Hampton, and I am the Chairman of the Board.
This is our first AGM using online technology. If, for any reason, there should be a break in the broadcast, please remain online, and we will overcome the issue and resume as soon as possible. I note that there is a quorum of not less than 25 members present in person or by proxy, and therefore, declare this Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited open.
Present today are the following Board members. In Sydney, we have Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Melos Sulicich, non-executive Directors, Sibylle Krieger and Vaughn Richtor. In Melbourne, we have non-executive Directors, Andrea Waters; and Warren Lee. And in Hobart, with me, we have non-executive Director, Bob Gordon; and we are joined also by Mr. Danny McCarthy, the signing partner of our external auditor, Wise Lord & Ferguson.
There have been no apologies.
MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...