MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Miles L. Hampton - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Miles Hampton, and I am the Chairman of the Board.



This is our first AGM using online technology. If, for any reason, there should be a break in the broadcast, please remain online, and we will overcome the issue and resume as soon as possible. I note that there is a quorum of not less than 25 members present in person or by proxy, and therefore, declare this Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited open.



Present today are the following Board members. In Sydney, we have Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Melos Sulicich, non-executive Directors, Sibylle Krieger and Vaughn Richtor. In Melbourne, we have non-executive Directors, Andrea Waters; and Warren Lee. And in Hobart, with me, we have non-executive Director, Bob Gordon; and we are joined also by Mr. Danny McCarthy, the signing partner of our external auditor, Wise Lord & Ferguson.



There have been no apologies.