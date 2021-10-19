Oct 19, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Miles L. Hampton - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Miles Hampton and I am the Chairman of the Board.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands we are meeting on today. I'm joining you from Muwinina land, and we have people joining us from many different locations today. So I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of these many lands and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.
We are again conducting our AGM using online technology, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. Shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes and I will cover off how this is done shortly.
If for any reason, there should be a break in the broadcast, please remain online, we'll overcome the issue and resume as soon as possible. I note that there is a quorum of not less than 25 members present in person or by proxy, and therefore
MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 19, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...