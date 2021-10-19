MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Miles L. Hampton - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Miles Hampton and I am the Chairman of the Board.



On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands we are meeting on today. I'm joining you from Muwinina land, and we have people joining us from many different locations today. So I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of these many lands and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



We are again conducting our AGM using online technology, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. Shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes and I will cover off how this is done shortly.



If for any reason, there should be a break in the broadcast, please remain online, we'll overcome the issue and resume as soon as possible. I note that there is a quorum of not less than 25 members present in person or by proxy, and therefore