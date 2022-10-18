MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Vaughn Nigel Richtor - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Vaughn Richtor, and I'm the Chairman of the Board. On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands we are meeting on today.



We're joining you from Muwinina land, and we have people joining us, because we are virtual, also from all over the country from many different locations today. So I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



This year, our AGM is again using online technology, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests, who are not able to be with us here in person today, to attend the meeting to actually participate and ask questions and submit votes. I'll explain how this is done shortly.



If for any reason, there should be a break in the broadcast, we'd ask you to please remain online, and we will overcome the issue and resume as soon as possible. So to