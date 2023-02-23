Half Year 2023 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Brett Alexander Morgan - MyState Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rachel, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss MyState's results for the first half of FY '23. I'm Brett Morgan, MyState's Managing Director and CEO; and with me is Gary Dickson, our CFO. Today's investor presentation was lodged with the ASX earlier this morning and is also available on our website. I'll provide an overview for the half before Gary takes you through the financial results in detail, including our performance across lending, deposits and wealth management divisions. I'll then cover our outlook and provide a further update on our medium-term targets, which I first shared at our AGM last year. We welcome questions at the end of the presentation.



Before we turn to the slide pack, I'm pleased to say that 18 months into our 2025 growth strategy, we