MyState Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Vaughn Nigel Richtor - MyState Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. And ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of MyState Limited. My name is Vaughn Richtor, and I'm the Chairman of the Board. On behalf -- yes, can we turn this up a little bit? Sorry, I thought everybody could hear me. Can you hear me now? Okay. Thanks.



On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the ancient history and culture of lutruwita (Tasmania), and acknowledge the Muwinina people who owned and cared for the lands we are meeting here on in person today. Now we have people joining us from many different locations. So I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional owners of these many lands and pay my respects to all elders past, present and emerging.



This year, our AGM is again using online technology, which allows those shareholders, proxies and guests who are unable to be here in person to attend the meeting virtually. Shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes, and I'll explain how this is done shortly. If for any