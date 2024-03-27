Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Gilad Myerson

Ithaca Energy PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Iain Lewis

Ithaca Energy PLC - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Werner Riding

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* Matt Smith

BofA Global Research - Analyst

* Mark Wilson

Jefferies - Analyst

* Chris Wheaton

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - Analyst

* Kim Fustier

HSBC - Analyst



Gilad Myerson - Ithaca Energy PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning to everyone. We're very happy to be presenting our full-year results. And also we have a special announcement. We're simply going to have two parts of this presentation. I'll start with presenting the exclusivity agreement for a potential transformational combination with Eni, and then we'll move on