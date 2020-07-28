Jul 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Sebastian Evans - NAOS Asset Management Ltd. - Chief Investment Officer



Good morning, everyone. My name is Sebastian Evans. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of NAOS Asset Management. This is our Q4 FY '20 investor webinar. As you would have seen, the presentation material would have been sent around earlier this morning, and it's also been lodged on the ASX if you are trying to find the materials that I'll be referring to.



So I'll start off by going to slide 3. And -- look, I do apologize. I always apologize for this, but some of the information will be somewhat repetitive. I'm just trying to cater for some of the newer shareholders on the investment call.



NAOS Asset Management. This slide really just look at an overview of our mission and who we are. And I think at the end of the day, everyone knows the way we really want to provide investors with a genuine, long-term concentrated exposure to what we believe are a listed small-cap microcap and mid-cap companies with an industrial focus. And many of you would be aware that many of the investments that we invest in are somewhat smaller