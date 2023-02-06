Feb 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Sebastian Evans - NAOS Asset Management Limited - Chief Investment Officer and MD



Good morning. My name is Sebastian Evans. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of NAOS Asset Management. This morning, or most of you would realize, we're running a webinar essentially on what was Q2 of FY23. It's the new calendar year we have entered. So it's a little bit backward looking.



But essentially, we're just going to provide a bit of an overview on the performance of the funds for the second quarter of the financial year. I'll give a little bit of a market analysis. We're lucky enough to have the management team from BSA here, who is the company we chose to present for this webinar, who will be giving a little bit of an update on their business and outlook and where they're hopefully trying to get that business to go. And then we'll finish with Rob who will run through a number of the investments in more detail than I will, and I'll provide a little bit of an outlook and run through Q&A.



For those of you who've been on these calls before, you will know that we tend to have quite a lengthy question