Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Sebastian Evans - NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited - Chief Investment Officer and MD



Good morning. My name is Sebastian Evans. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of NAOS Asset Management. And this morning, I'll be speaking to or holding the webinar of the quarter four FY23 investor updates and obviously the Q&A session that we have at the end. As is always the case with these webinars and others the disclaimer here. But everything we mentioned here is obviously a general in nature. None of the stocks or companies we refer to you should be treated as gospel, [obviously, set your own] financial advice and do your own homework. With that obviously, I'd like to make our acknowledgment of country and acknowledge the traditional owners of the country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters, and communities. We pay our respects to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to Elders, past and present.



For those of you who don't know NAOS, I know most of the people on these calls or webinars tend to know us pretty well .We're a boutique fund