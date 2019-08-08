Full Year 2019 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good morning. Just running through our results presentation, key highlights, sales increased 7% to $268 million. The increase was assisted by full year of sales from 6 stores opened in financial year '18 and part contribution of a further 6 stores opened in financial year '19.
Gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 62.9%. NPAT, up 3% to $42.1 million. Operating cash flow increased 5% to $45.4 million. Final dividend of $0.20. Total dividend for the year, $0.45, up 12.5% on last year. Payout ratio of 86.5%. 6 new stores were opened during the year, 5 in Australia and our second store in New Zealand.
Looking
