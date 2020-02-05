Half Year 2020 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning. We will start on Page 2 of our results presentation in terms of results overview. The half year '20 highlights were sales were down 2.5% to $137.5 million, negative same-store sales growth of 7.5%, gross margin of 62.2%, underlying net PAT of $20.3 million above guidance of $17 million to $19 million, net increase in cash of $7.4 million, operating cash flow of $16.6 million, interim dividend of $0.25. The payout -- half year payout ratio is $0.947 -- 94.7% rather. One new store opened during the half year, our third store in New Zealand.



Looking at sales. We can see