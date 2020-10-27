Nick Scali Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

John Weir Ingram - Nick Scali Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nick Scali Limited Annual General Meeting. I'm John Ingram, the Chairman of your company.



As you are aware, we are conducting this meeting today virtually, and I thank you for your patience and understanding.



Firstly, I would like to introduce my fellow directors that are here with me today: Ms. Carole Molyneux-Richards, a Non-Executive Director; Mr. Stephen Goddard, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Bill Koeck, Non-Executive Director, who will be available to answer any questions on the audit later in this meeting.



