Half Year 2021 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



welcome to the Nick Scali Limited Half Year H1 '21 Results Announcement.



Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning. We are now going to present to you the half year '21 results on Page -- starting with Page 1 on the document as lodged on the ASX. The first half highlights, written sales orders and revenue at record levels with 58% growth in like-for-like sales orders and 24% sales revenue growth.



Sales orders were totaling $191.1 million, with sales revenue at $171 million. The gross profit margin improved by 180 basis points due to reduced discounting. Operating leverage saw sales growth lift net profit after tax by 100%. Increase in profitability led to improved cash flows due to the negative working capital model. 34 -- $32.4 million to be paid to shareholders through a $0.40 interim dividend. Two new stores successfully opened during the half, bringing the