Nick Scali Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nick Scali Limited's Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Ingram, Chairman. Please go ahead.



John Weir Ingram - Nick Scali Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nick Scali Limited's Annual General Meeting for 2021. I am John Ingram. I'm the Chairman of your company.



As was the case last year, and in accordance with COVID protocols, you, our shareholders, have been invited to participate in this meeting virtually. We believe this is in the best interest of everyone's health and safety, we encourage you to participate in the meeting online or over the phone. An online virtual meeting guide, which explains how to participate in the meeting, was released to the market and is available on our website.



Before going any further, I will briefly summarize how we will [conduct] the meeting virtually. Through the online platform, you will be able to follow the presentation slides, ask a question, request a